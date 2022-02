HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, for this Aloha Monday.

We’re headed to a local family-owned business where they are serving quality, creativity, Aloha and ono grinds for all.

That’s right we are checking out the Honolulu Bistro at the Ohana Hale Marketplace. Joining us with all the goods is Andrew and Kelly Ulu, owners of the Honolulu Bistro, along with their keiki Jairus and Naomi.