In this segment of Food2Go, it’s all about a new, sweet collab from Holey Grail Donuts! Beginning tomorrow and throughout the month of February, a new donut will be available to customers with some of the proceeds helping local skateboarders!

One of Holey Grail’s founders, Nile Dreiling, joined Wake Up 2day. He brought the new Tony Hawk donut and talked about how some of the proceeds will go to the Skatepark Project in Hawaii.