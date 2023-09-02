In the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort will host Aloha For Maui, a benefit concert with 100% of entry ticket sales going directly to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Aloha For Maui will take place on the resort’s Great Lawn, providing an evening of unity and support for Maui, on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. The concert will bring together Na Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning Artists, Sean Cleland, Sean Na’auao and Natural Vibrations, as they unite in support of Maui relief efforts and community healing.

Admission to the benefit concert is $20 per person, and the entirety of the entrance ticket sales will be directed towards relief efforts.

In addition to live music, attendees will enjoy food items available for purchase from the resort’s own Kiawe Smoke Hut and Ono Grindz food truck. Maui Brewing Company beers will be available during the event, as well as cocktails by Campari USA Brands.

If you are looking for great music, great food all for a fantastic cause, please join them on Saturday. If you would like more information on this fun and very important event, and to get tickets, please visit www.hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/aloha.