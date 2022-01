HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, for this Foodie Friday.

We’re headed to Wahiawa on Kamehameha Highway near Kilani Avenue where this food spot has been known for its yummy local-inspired grinds and great service.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Yep, we’re talking about the Hawaiian Style Chili Company. Joining us with more is Ester Rego, owner of Hawaiian Style Chili Company.