In this morning’s Food 2 Go segment the Hawai‘i Pot Shabu Shabu House joined us live in the studio. Ling Ki, the store manager for the Hawai’i Hot Pot Shabo Shabo demonstrated some of their cuisine and the large variety of dishes that the customers can create. This eatery is home to healthy Chinese cuisine. They have an all you can eat hot pot! You can also take advantage of a bountiful buffet of fresh vegetables, protein (tofu, beef, chicken, pork, seafood), and customized sauces. You are also able to create your own hot pot with a choice of 10 different soup bases (original, mushroom, miso, seafood, healthy vegetarian, coconut chicken. Thai Tom Yum, hot and spicy, kimchee, and Hawaiian curry).

The most popular items are seafood hot pots. You can create your own flavor. The Hawaiian curry and kimchee are popular too. They do have specials… Adults can get an all-you-can-eat deal for only $34.99. Keiki (ages 5-12 years) can get the all-you-can-eat deal for only $24.99.



Hawai’i Pot Shabu Shabo House has six locations in Honolulu, Kapolei, Waipahu, Pearl Ridge Mauka, Kaneohe, and Wahiawa. They are open from 11:00am to 9:00pm daily.



So if you are looking for an affordable all-you-can-eat hot pot with fresh healthy ingredients, a variety of soup broth, meats, vegetables, and sauces to create a custom hot po, this restaurant is for you!



For more information on the Hawai’I Pot Shabo Shabo House restaurants, just go to their website at www.hawaiipotshabushabu.com. You can also check them out on Facebook at hotpot808 and Instagram at hotpotshabushabu.