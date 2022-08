HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. It’s national Spam Musubi Day. So we brought in a food spot that’s been satisfying that special craving over on the windward side in Kaneohe.

Joining Wake Up 2Day with all the details is Mika Goto, co-owner of Got’z Grindz.

Joining Wake Up 2Day on Monday, Aug. 8, with all the details is Mika Goto, co-owner of Got’z Grindz.

Joining Wake Up 2Day on Monday, Aug. 8, with all the details is Mika Goto, co-owner of Got’z Grindz.

Joining Wake Up 2Day on Monday, Aug. 8, with all the details is Mika Goto, co-owner of Got’z Grindz.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For more information, click here.