HONOLULU (KHON2) — For this Aloha Foodie Friday, we are featuring a new spot in the Moiliili area.

They have a great variety of dishes, many of which are perfect to start your morning. So wonderful timing to tell you about them.

Gaven Wu, the owner of Fresh Bites Hawaii, joins us this morning with all of the details.