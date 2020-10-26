HONOLULU (KHON2) — A restaurant in Manoa is offering refined grinds, ono takeout, catering and more.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
In this morning’s Food2Go segment, we’re checking out what’s on the menu at Feast.
Owner Jon Matsubara joined Wake Up 2day with a look at what’s on the menu.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- TheBus confirms one of its operators tested positive for COVID-19
- Consumer Alert: FTC reports consumers lost $117 million to social media scams in first half of 2020
- Light winds, with unsettled weather to prevail this week
- Food 2Go: Feast
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 38 new cases, brings state total to 14,709