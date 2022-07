HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, and it’s Taco Tuesday so we’re checking out an ono Mexican food spot that resides in the Aiea Shopping Center where they make fresh grinds daily.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Yes, El Charro Mexicano is in the house. Joining us with all the details is Sofia Ramirez, owner of El Charro Mexicano.