HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go and also Food-A-Go-Go week, so we’ve been highlighting food spots that have been participating in the Localicious campaign where they use locally sourced ingredients in their offerings.

Joining us for Aloha Foodie Friday with all the details for Food-A-Go-Go are Drew Crocker from Duke’s Waikiki and David Honma from the Koloa Rum Company.