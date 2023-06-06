This morning in our Food2Go segment, we’re taking a look at the Japanese food at Doraku Sushi. Chef Kelly Degala joined Wake Up 2day and displayed some dishes including hamachi, butterfish and yakisoba. Chef Degala also talked about the history of the company and how the restaurant came to be. Doraku is also offering a Father’s Day menu to its customers. On Oahu, the restaurant has locations in Waikiki, Kakaako, and Kapolei.



Here’s more about the restaurant, according to its website:



Doraku Sushi takes a modern approach to the art of sushi with an innovative approach blending respect for the past and celebration of the present. Modeled after an Izakaya (Japanese gastropub), the indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar mixes delicious food and artisanal cocktails in a lively and upbeat atmosphere. Guests can choose from a variety of sushi with vegan and vegetarian options available, as well as a wide selection of grilled items. With an emphasis on quality, Doraku Sushi chefs carefully select fish for sushi and sashimi (sliced raw fish) from both local and global markets. The center of an Izakaya experience is sake. Doraku Sushi has one of the most extensive collections in the United States, including their signature Aoki Junmai Gingo, an unpasteurized premium sake made with mountain water from Niigata, Japan.



Whether guests stop in for lunch, happy hour, dinner, or a late-night bite, it is the commitment to service and attention to detail that makes the Doraku Sushi experience live up to its name: “the road to happiness.”