Are you looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift that’s also yummy and delicious? Dipped by Dee is their name, and chocolate is their game! Daniela Fry, owner of Dipped By Dee, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss Valentine’s Day specials and other treats.

For more information, head on over to the Dipped By Dee website or visit their Instagram.

A note from Dipped By Dee:

All Valentine’s boxes will be available on a first-come first served basis. Please place your orders on the same day you would like to pick them up and we highly recommend ordering online.

The website will go live shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

If you decide to walk in, there will be a wait time. Prices for our Valentine’s Collection will go up starting Feb. 10 due to the increase in demand. We thank you for your patience and understanding!

Other announcements and reminders:

Ordering online is the only way to “reserve” a product. We do not take phone orders.