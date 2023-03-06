HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go. For this aloha Monday, we’re checking out a food truck staple on the North Shore of Oahu.

Serving up authentic Brazilian acai as well as many other ono crispy grindz.

That’s right, we’re talking about Crispy Grindz joining us with all the great details is Christian Jensen, co-owner of Crispy Grindz.

Mention that you saw this segment on KHON2 News and get 10% off your meal, good for this week!

Interested in reading more about Crispy Grindz?

Here you will find the Original Acai Bowl and several other delicacies from Brazil, served by the most trendy food truck of the North Shore. Among these delights are: Fresh fruit smoothies of pitaya and acai, pastels of various flavors, coxinhas, brigadeiros, sandwiches and soft drinks (including our famous guarana, of course!) If you like the flavors of Brazil, this is your place!

With several locations on the island, they are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can contact them through their website, email at crsipygrindzhi@gmail.com or by phone at (808)-373-0145.