HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go, for this Taco Tuesday. We’re headed to Kapahulu Ave on Oahu to a fresh Mexican food spot that’s been serving up the grinds.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

That’s right, we’re talking about Chronic Tacos. Joining us with all the details is the owner and operator, Marco Salazar.