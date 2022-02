HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday.

We’re getting ready for Valentine’s day by checking out some great offerings from one of our favorite restaurants located at the Pacifica Honolulu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Yes, we are headed to Chef Chai and joining us with all the details is the chef himself, Chef Chai.