It’s time for Food 2Go and for this Aloha Monday, we’re highlighting an ono Thai food spot in Kaneohe.

Chao Phya Thai serves up unique flavors with their “Thai with a twist” menu, Owner Chef Guy Smith told Wake Up 2Day.

“Come enjoy authentic Thai cuisine as we offer only fresh ingredients and locally sourced produce in our dishes. Let Chef Guy offer you unique flavors from our “Thai with a twist” menu for an unforgettable experience. Remember to save room for their memorable Surfboard Desserts.”