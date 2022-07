HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Friday.

We’re headed to the Imperial Plaza on Kapiolani Boulevard to a quaint little food and coffee spot that’s been making some noise with its grinds.

We’re talking about Cafe Grace. Joining us with all the details is Yuki Maeno, manager of Cafe Grace.

