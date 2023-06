It’s time for Food 2Go and this Aloha Monday, we’re talking to Brug Bakery, who is celebrating their 10th anniversary in Hawaii.

Owner and president, Miho Choi Fernandez and chef Yuki Fukino, who is the head baker, joined us to talk about the bakery and their goods.

All locations and hours are on their website. You can order online from the location of your choice.

Follow them on their IG page.