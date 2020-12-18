Food 2Go: Breaker’s

KHON2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In today’s Food 2Go segment we’re highlighting Breaker’s. It’s a long time local restaurant in the heart of Haleiwa town on the North Shore.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Barbara Weatherly, owner of Breaker’s North Shore, joined us with details.
KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.
This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.
Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.