HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love poke or a tasty grilled cheese to pair with a nice bottle of wine.

You’re going to love our next food spot because we’re checking out bottleheads in Kailua.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Joining us this morning are Pablo and Courtney Scurto from Bottleheads.