Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Bits & Bites Cafe in Kailua

Food 2Go
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we’re checking out Bits & Bites Cafe in Kailua.

Owner Jessica Cai joined us this morning with all of the details on her cafe, including her delicious scones, other baked goods and drinks. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.