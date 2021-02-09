Food 2Go: Bits & Bites Cafe in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, it is so important that we continue to support our local restaurant industry, and that’s why we have our “Food2Go” segment!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Three times a week, we are featuring a different eatery and today we’re checking out Bits & Bites Cafe in Kailua.

Owner Jessica Cai joined us this morning with all of the details on her cafe, including her delicious scones, other baked goods and drinks. For more details, click here.