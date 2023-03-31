It’s time for Food 2Go. For this aloha Friday, we’re heading to east Oahu to check out a locally-owned Hawaiian pacific fusion restaurant and going into beast mode because we’re checking out the ono grinds at the Beastside Kitchen.

Joining us with all the great details is James Kiko, founder and partner of Beastside Kitchen.

They are open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Beastside Kitchen is located at 5724 Kalanianoole Highway.

For reservations, you can call (808) 888-0138

To learn more about Beastside Kitchen, you can head over to their website for more information.