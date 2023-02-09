HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are highlighting a great food spot in Waikiki known for its local cuisine with a special menu just in time for Valentine’s Day. Yes, we are talking about Basalt located in Waikiki. Joining us with all the details is Sous Chef Maelani Iokepa from Basalt.

Basalt is on Kuhio Avenue and Iokepa said they are known for their charcoal pancakes — their number one dish for their breakfast.

For Valentine’s Day, Basalt is offering a special during their brunch and dinner time. The special is available between Friday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

For brunch, enjoy one of Sous Chef Iokepa’s favorites–candied salmon and asparagus salad, which includes Waipoli local greens, gouda, soft poached egg, purple daikon, tomatoes with a champagne herb vinaigrette. Also on the brunch menu is steak and eggs, which includes house-made cucumber kimchee and garlic rice.

On their dinner menu, you can expect to see fresh oysters on the half shelf with a blood orange, sake, yuzu kosho granita.

Or you could go for the Beet of My Heart Salad, which includes heart of palm, arugula, candied pecans, honey cherry tomatoes with sherry vinaigrette.

Also on the dinner menu is Moroccan spiced lamb chops include lemon mint slaw, cranberry, turmeric rice with a date and tomato pan sauce.

Diners can round out their dinner with brigadeiros, four pieces of handmade Brazil chocolates.

To make reservations, call (808) 923-5689 or make them on Basalt’s website.