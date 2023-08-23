In our Food 2 Go segment on Wake Up 2Day Friday morning, we had the good folks from Auntie Pasto’s in Honolulu join us to share what they are now offering on their menu. Master Chef James Lee and Calvin Hummell joined and the variety they offer was very impressive. It seems as if they put a lot of work into trying to have something for everyone. Whether you are dieting or splurging, you will probably fins something you’ll like at Auntie Pasto’s.

Auntie Pasto’s has been in Honolulu for decades and James said they took over the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, and things have been going well for them.

In addition to all of their terrific pasta and dinner meals, you can now get breakfast there too! Auntie Pasto’s is now serving breakfast from 7:00am to 11:00am from Monday through Thursday.



James and Calvin showed off their delicious goods on the show, and it was centered on avocado meals. They serve several combinations of avocado open-faced sandwiches. The variety is impressive and no matter what your diet is, you can probably find an avocado plate that will satisfy your tase requirements.

Their avocado sandwich offers were served on the show with chicken slices, chicken salad, as well as a nice looking caesar salad. The variety of avocado dishes was impressive! If you look on their website, you can see that their variety of tasty dishes is certainly not limited to just the avocado sandwiches.



If you would like to checkout Aunty Pasto’s restaurant, they are located at 1099 South Beretania Street in Honolulu. You can also place an order online at: https://www.auntiepastosrh.com.