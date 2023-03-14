It’s time for Food 2Go. For this aloha Tuesday edition we’re checking out a Waipahu business that specializes in ono brisket jerky.

Yes, we’re talking about Aloha Beef Chips. And joining us with all the ono details is Rona Reed-Vasconcelos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips.

Started by making things they love to eat and sourcing local Hawaii grass-fed beef, the company came about.

For the first 20 customers that come into their Waipahu store today, Tuesday, March 14 and tell the owner “What? Like beef?” get a free bag of their signature beef jerky chip line.

Just opened their doors in October. Visit them in Waipahu off the Farrington Highway Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out their website here.