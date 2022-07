For this Aloha Monday afternoon, we’re headed to Waimanu Street in Kaka’ako where a bakehouse is spreading the aloha with its ono sandwiches, fresh baked bread and pastries. We’re talking about Aloha Bakehouse & Cafe. Joining us with all the details is Kohei Ishizawa, Manager of Aloha Bakehouse & Cafe.

For more information, visit their website.