There are oodles of noodles in this morning’s Food2Go segment as we feature Adela’s Country Eatery.

“Adela’s Country Eatery celebrates the art of delicious home cooking, one mouthwatering, loaded to-go plate at a time. We use the finest, Hawaii-grown produce to create a variety of favorite local dishes, as well as a few house-crafted surprises.



Our fresh, local dishes are created from Hawaiian Noodles using locally grown Ulu, Taro, Okinawan Sweet Potato, Moringa, and Avocado.“

Eunji Hong and Elizabeth Chan from Adela’s Country Eatery in Kaneohe stopped by Wake Up 2day to show us their colorful dishes.