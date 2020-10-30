Food 2Go: 60FORE Bar and Grill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a restaurant that features delicious grinds, like fried noodles and garlic chicken, and it’s located at a golf course!

We’re talking about 60FORE Bar and Grill located at the Barbers Point Golf Course.

Devina Maples, vice president of marketing, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what’s on the menu and the specials being offered.