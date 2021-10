HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go. For Aloha Foodie Friday, we’re headed to Cooke Street in Kakaako where we found a piece of Texas here in Hawai’i.

We’re talking about Sunset Texas Barbeque, where they craft Central Texas Barbeque right here in the islands. Joining us with the ono greatness is James T. Kim, owner, and operator of Sunset Texas Barbeque.