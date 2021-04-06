Wellness Wednesday

Food 2Go: Noi Thai Cuisine

Food 2Go
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a special Food2Go time because it is also Food-a-Go-Go Restaurant Week.

Tuesday’s feature is Noi Thai Cuisine. With their goal to serve a memorable and exquisite Thai dining experience to every guest, every time, KHON2 is excited to be joined by Koi Ford, General Manager for Noi Thai Cuisine.

For the restaurant’s reservations, call (808)-664-4039 or click here.

For more information, visit their website.

