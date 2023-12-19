HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

For Tuesday, Dec. 19, KHON2 is featuring Robert Love, Chef de Cuisine at Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Kamuela Provision Company who will show us the holiday special they’re offering.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Christmas at the hotel is going to be great for families,” said Love. “The hotel will be hosting a special edition of its Legends of Hawaii Luau on Christmas Day, which will feature our popular luau show but enhanced with a special holiday menu. It’s a great time for a staycation as well, as the hotel has a ton of festive activities for the whole family like photos with Santa, Christmas carols in the lobby, a choir performance, a visit from Santa at the lagoon on Christmas day, and much more. We also have a New Year’s Eve Luau on the Lagoon Lanai that will end with our first ever fireworks show.”

Love also pointed out that Kamuela Provision Company is also a great place for a festive, fine dining experience this season for local families.

“That’s right, we’ll be hosting special holiday menus as well as our regularly available menu that we recently refreshed from the ground up,” said Love.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can click here for more information on tickets.