HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.

For Tuesday, Dec. 19, KHON2 is featuring the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Chef JJ Reinhart who will show us the holiday special they’re offering.

“We’re bringing back our very popular Breakfast with Santa at Bali Oceanfront on Dec. 22, 23 and 24,” said Chef Reinhart. “Both keiki and adults will indulge in a special holiday breakfast, a photo with Santa, and holiday activities. We will also be featuring special editions of our Waikiki Starlight Luau on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as festive menus at both Bali Oceanfront and Tropics Bar & Grill. It’s a great time for local families, as we have Kamaaina rates running through the holidays as well. Guests can also enjoy holiday performances, Christmas movies, ornament making and more.”

They are also doing something special for New Year’s Eve.

“That’s right we will be ringing in the New Year with style, as multi-award-winning artist Kimié Miner and the Mana Music Strings serenade guests into 2024,” sauid Reinhart. “New Year’s Eve with Kimié Miner and Mana Music Strings will feature an evening of island music enhanced by a four-course dinner prepared by our chefs. The event will be held on Dec. 31, 2023 from 7 – 10 p.m. under the stars on the resort’s Great Lawn. I’ve brought some of those dishes this morning to showcase. Attendees will dine on a delightful four-course dinner beginning with Hawaiian Big Eye Ahi Tartare and Caviar followed by a Hirabara Baby Green Salad. For the main course, guests will enjoy a perfectly prepared Beef Tenderloin and Lobster Tail entrée. A sweet ending will feature a Waialua Estates Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse. Each ticket also comes with two glasses of wine and a glass of champagne.”

You can click here for more information on tickets.