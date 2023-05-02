For this Aloha May Day Monday, we are starting this off with a brand new grind spot on the windward side in the Kaneohe Shopping Center.

We’re talking about the East Side Bar & Grill.

Joining us with all the ono details are the owners of the East Side Bar & Grill, John and Lehua Adolpho.

Located in Kaneohe, on the windward side of Oahu, East Side Bar & Grill is the place to be for good local food, great entertainment and fun times! Featuring live entertainment from 7pm every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night and free karaoke from 8pm to close on Tuesdays.

For more information, visit the East Side Bar & Grill website.