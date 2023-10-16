HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go and joining KHON2 with all the fresh details are Anthony Clemente and Michael Malala.

They are the owners of the Blended Hawaiʻi.

Blended Hawaiʻi is the home of the kalo bowl, and all their foods are handcrafted wellness bowls.

You can find them at the Kapiʻolani Community College campus Farmers’ Market every Saturday and every Sunday at the Mililani Farmers’ Market from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They talk about how Blended Hawaiʻi began and what ingenious ideas go into their acai bowls.