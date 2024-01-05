HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Jan. 5, Food 2Go features a local Italian restaurant that both locals and visitors love.

From pasta, pizza and much, much more, Aroma Italia has what you’re craving.

Joining KHON2 LIVE in studio is Francesco Bouzid to tell us more about the ono grindz they have to offer.

Aroma Italia is a family owned and operated business created by husband and wife team: Francesco and Taylor.

Francescso was born and raised in Italy and moved to Hawaiʻi seven years ago to be with his wife, Taylo who was born and raised here in Hawaiʻi.

“We met 14 years ago in Paris and finally had the chance in early 2022 to open our own business together here in Hawaiʻi, all the while growing our family,” said Taylor. “We have two young children, Jacob and Hazel.

They now have two locations.

“Our first original location is on Monsarrat Avenue in Diamond Head Center,” added Taylor. “We have a small dine-in area, but we also focus a lot on takeout. We offer pasta, pizza, salads, appetizers, lunch combos during the day and even catering trays for events.”

Their second location opened in December 2023. It’s a smaller takeout only location focused on pizza and gelato.

Right about now, you’re probably getting a bit hungry and wondering what their signature dishes are.

Taylor said that at their Monsarrat location, they have their full pasta menu. She revealed that the most popular dish for their customers is the gnocchi gorgonzola, lobster mezzaluna with pink sauce and la bomba pasta. This is linguine served with our house made marinara mushroom sauce and topped with a ball of burrata cheese.

“All of our pastas are customizable; so, you can choose your pasta type, your favorite sauce and add in any toppings you’d like,” explained Taylor.

Both their Monsarrat and Mānoa locations have many pizza options, and a customer favorite is the la bomba pizza as well as the cannibale, which is our take on a supreme meat-heavy pizza.

“Our pizza crusts are imported from Italy weekly, and we try to import and implement other products from Italy when we can to add a touch of authenticity to each dish,” concluded Taylor.