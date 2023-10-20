HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food2Go!

Joining KHON2 with all the brewing details are James Webb and Will Gold, owners of Aliʻi Coffee.

Aliʻi Coffee takes their responsibilities to the ‘āina very seriously.

Thye are a Hawai’i based coffee company with a focus on light roasted coffees, delicious breakfast items, and freshly prepared sandwiches.

All of their coffees are roasted in our original location in downtown Honolulu.

They truly love coffee and people and connecting the community one cup at a time. That’s their stated mission.

They have locations Downtown on South Beretania Street, Waikīkī inside Courtyard by Marriott Waikīkī Beach and Kakaʻako in Ward Village.