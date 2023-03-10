It’s a 3-for-1 in our Food 2Go segment, we’re talking about three restaurants in one amazing space.

The LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge, JINYA Ramen Bar and Robata JINYA are all located in the heart of Kakaako. And this weekend, one of them will be participating in the 27th Annual Honolulu Festival.

Taku Teramoto, Director of Operations at JINYA, and Chef Michi joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the different restaurants, menus and festivals.

Some comments from the interview:

JINYA is excited to participate in the Honolulu Festival and get more involved in the community, and thank people who have come to visit JINYA.

Robata JINYA is located in the luxurious Waiea condo in Ward Village, Kaka’ako, at 1118 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 100, Honolulu, HI 96814. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Please make reservations at opentable.com or 808-480-8577. Ward Village parking includes 2,500 stalls for your convenience. For more information, click here. Please also visit our JINYA Ramen Bar and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge next to Robata JINYA.

The outdoor bar is home to the LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge, offering Japanese tapas that pair well with sake and hand-crafted cocktails. JINYA Ramen will offer bold noodles with a wide variety of authentic toppings. Customers can expect broth that has been simmered for 20 hours and small plates steeped with traditional Japanese flavors. For a finer dining experience, customers can go to Robata JINYA for Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi and a wide selection of kushiyaki. There is also a large selection of domestic and imported beers, shōchū and specialty sake to complement the dishes.