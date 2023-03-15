It’s time for Food 2Go and although Pi day was yesterday, we’re continuing the celebration with ono pies and offerings from Sweet Revenge.

Joining us with more details is Kathy Masunaga, owner & founder of Sweet Revenge.

Want to know more about Kathy? Read here about what she has to say:

Becoming independent after the end of a 25-year marriage was more than a little frightening, and looking back, it makes me amazed that I made the decision that I did.I turned down a stable desk job to become a baker, naively believing that just committing to an excellent product using my passion for baking was enough to succeed. No employees, no clients, not even much of a plan– just dedication and tentative hope.

Not really a strategy based on solid economic principles, but in a year, we’ve gone from losing money to selling out at farmer’s markets and delivering pies to locations all around Oahu. Working in the kitchen 12 hours a day, 7 days a week doing what I love is infinitely better than doing an everyday job just for the money. Even in the beginning, when my future was uncertain, the words “Wow. That’s the best pie I’ve ever had” were reward enough.I’m working to support myself and my two boys, and I’m doing it on my own terms. I enter my new life with my two wonderful sons and friends unmatched in their love and support of me.

It’s not called Sweet Revenge because I’m getting back at anyone.

My happiness, hard work and success are the sweetest revenge.

To visit her website, click here.