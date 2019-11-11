The popularity of the foam roller has been growing steadily in the world of fitness, so much so, that it is often used as the “cure-all” for many different conditions. The foam roller is a great tool if used the right way, but if not, you could be doing more harm than good. This morning, Julie Moon of Moon Physical Therapy, joined Take2 with foam rolling tips!
https://moonpt.com/
Foam Rolling Benefits & Tips with Moon Physical Therapy
