HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re taking it back to the old school for a 1990’s flashback.

R&B singer Montell Jordan, best known for his hit “This Is How We Do It” will be performing tomorrow night at the Blaisdell along with Cendric The Entertainer and the group Blackstreet.

Montell Jordan and concert promoter Jonny Mack joined Wake Up 2day to discuss Saturday’s concert.

For ticket information, view https://www.ticketmaster.com/cedric-the-entertainer-with-blackstreet-and-honolulu-hawaii-04-09-2022/event/0A005C2DC9EC3369