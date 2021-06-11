First winners picked for HiGotVaccinated campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Patrick Bullard has been the driving force behind in the HiGotVaccinated website.

The site is offering free trips to Las Vegas, free Zippys for a year and more in hopes of getting more people vaccinated.Patrick Bullard, Managing Director of Heinrich & Bullard Marketing, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss his motivation behind the initiative and when the first prizes will be announced.

Today’s prizes includes 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles and two round trip tickets from Alaska Air.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

While the first winner has been chosen, an announcement isn’t expected to come until after the selected individuals have been verified as vaccinated.

For more information, click here.