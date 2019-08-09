First-time exhibitor at Made in Hawaii Festival shares art of shibori

A popular festival is once again hitting the Blaisdell. The Made in Hawaii Festival.

It’s all about things made in Hawaii. One of the vendors expected there? Iris Yayoi Reilly, owner of Yayoi Shibori – Hand-Dyed in Hawaii.

Shibori is a Japanese form of tie dye and the technique has been around for centuries. Each piece is tied, bound and clamped, immersed in water and then placed in the indigo vat for varying amounts of time and dipped more than once to achieve a darker color. Each piece is then left to oxidize and rinsed thoroughly and washed.

The Made in Hawaii Festival is next weekend, Friday & Saturday, Aug 16 & 17, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug 18, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall & Arena. The cost is seven dollars for adults and it’s free for kids six and under.