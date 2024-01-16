HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2024 Hawaiʻi State Legislative Session begins Wednesday, Jan. 17; and lawmakers are considering a few new bills.

So, how do you ensure your voice is heard?

There’s a resource that can help you connect with lawmakers, and that resource is the Kokua Directory.

Joining KHON2 to talk more about the directory is Program Manager Ian Terayama and Associate Program Manager Michelle Ane who are with Pacific Resource Partnership.