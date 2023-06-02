The Public has the rare opportunity to visit Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the most historic military installations in the world. The installation will open its Ford Island gates to the public on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Visitors will have the chance to catch a tour the USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, homeported at JBPHH. Also on display, a number of military aircraft including a Marine Corps VM-22 Osprey, a Navy MH-60 Seahawk and a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin.

The weekend’s events include The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s Flight Adventures featuring Biggest Little Air/Show returns after a three-year hiatus. This air show of radio-controlled model aircraft includes exciting precision acrobatics, and the ever popular “candy bomber.” Other activities include flight lessons and STEM activities for kids, food trucks, bounce houses, and more.

Public access to Ford Island will be available Saturday from 8:00 a.m. for the two airshows on Saturday, and from 11:00 a.m. for the one airshow on Sunday.

All attendees, including military personnel and families must register on the the Joint Base Summer Showcase & Expo website.