HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 30th Annual Filipino Fiesta and 10th Annual Flores De Mayo are coming up quickly and the Filipino Community Center is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary promoting and perpetuating Filipino culture and customs in the State of Hawaii.

To help kick off this milestone, we’re joined this morning by Dr. Eva Rose B. Washburn-Repollo, chair of the Filipino Fiesta 2022.