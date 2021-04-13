FDA, CDC recommend ‘pausing’ administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potential blood clots.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that happened days after the vaccination.

Already close to 7 million doses have been administered.

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.

Meanwhile, the FDA has launched an investigation into the cause of the clots.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to comment on the latest news.

According to the Associated Press, the pause could last a few days or longer and residents who have an appointment should stand by, reschedule their appointment or contact their medical provider.