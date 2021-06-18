Father’s Day: Top 10 gifts for dad

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father’s Day is approaching and with loosened restrictions, many families are gearing up to celebrate. The National Retail Federation reports Americans will spend on average of $174 on a gift for dad. Some of the top gifts include electronics, tools, sporting goods and home improvement items.

“For Father’s Fay I just want to be with my family. I just want to be be closer to them during that day,” said Randy Ramirez, who is a father.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“If they get me something that she made that would be cool. My daughter is 5 so something that she made with arts and crafts time, that would be nice,” said local dad Danilu Conover.

President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday in June a time to reflect on fatherhood.