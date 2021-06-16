Farmers Market Find: Tanoa and EZ Tech Electronics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father’s Day is fast approaching and many are already looking for that special gift for dad. On this Farmers Market Find, KHON2’s Dallis Ontiveros stopped by Tanoa and EZ Tech Electronics to search for the perfect present.

Tanoa is a Polynesian-Samoa brand which honors local culture and heritage with unique designs.

Meanwhile, Father’s Day isn’t the only celebration happening in the month of June. For many families it’s grad season and what better way to celebrate your graduate than to get them ready for the next chapter. EZ Tech Electronics has what you need to get by. The shop offers anything from a new phone case, chargers, gadgets and even electronics that will bring back memories.

The two local businesses can be found at Ohana Hale Marketplace, located on 333 Ward Ave #3, everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.