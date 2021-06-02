Farmers Market Find: Sweet Guia 808

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week we’re checking out Sweet Guia 808 who serves different cheesecakes at Pearl Ridge Mall and Kakaako. Her flavors range from ube to milktea, to triple chocolate and originals like red velvet. They also do flan specialties and deliver across the country.

Amy Dolormente joins us to tell us more about her story and her creations.

Sweet Guia 808 serves a variety of different cheesecakes with sweet flavors and some with a Filipino culture inspiration. Flavors include: