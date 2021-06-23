Farmers Market Find: Ha’awi Toast and Tea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week on Farmers Market Find we are checking out Ha’awi Toast and Tea. The local business offers delicious pupus including their signature avocado toast with sweet locally grown corn, eggplant with onion and garlic, Italian tomato sauce, Kalua pork with Hoisin, cilantro and green onion.

KHON2’s Dallis Ontiveros also made sure to check out their fresh teas too.

You can find them at the Kaka’ako Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.